and jetted off to Spain a couple of days ago to shoot for 's Pathaan. And now, the actress has given a glimpse of her 'new home' for the next few days. Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a couple of stories. She shared a scenic and aesthetic picture of a beach and captioned it saying, 'Escape Time.' Next, Deepika shared is an ariel view, it seems from an aeroplane. She captioned it, 'In City Lights.' Next, Deepika Padukone shared what seems to be a view of a subway as the superfast metro moved. 'Keep going,' the actress captioned the post. Deepika shared a view of trees next which she captioned saying, 'New Home."

Last but not the least, Deepika shared a selfie and captioned it saying, 'Lazy Sunday.' The actress is chilling and enjoying some time off. Deepika also flaunted her razor-sharp jawline. It seems Deepika had some spare time before the nose-dived into the schedule of Pathaan. The action-thriller is said to be a treat for all the fans. Anyway, check out the stories below:

Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor announced his film after a gap of 4 years. His fans were super happy to see King Khan back in action. For the unversed, Pathaan was reportedly expected to go on floors last year. However, 's arrest in a drug bust and the month-long struggle of the doting parents, SRK and delayed the project. Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's project with Nayanthara which was being shot in Pune. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was recently seen in Gehraiyaan. She has a couple of films in the pipeline such as The Intern, Project K. John Abraham has Ek Villain Returns and Attack on his work front.