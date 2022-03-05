It was recently that announced the release date of his much-anticipated film Pathaan which also stars and . Today, the trio was spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Spain for their next shooting schedule. Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture towards his driver won hearts, however, Deepika Padukone got massively trolled for her airport look. The actress was spotted in red latex pants, red turtle neck pull over and a red cap made of latex. She sported heels along with her look. Well, netizens did not find her look comfortable for travel and trolled her incessantly. Many even compared her to husband and stated that his fashion is rubbing off on her. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan hugs his driver, greets airport security with folded hands; fans say, 'Humble and full of respect'

A comment on her video read, "She looks like a joke now looks like ranveer designs her wardrobe." Another comment read, "Omg ye Kya pahan k aa gayi bachpan me ek icecream ati thi pipe mei bilkul waisi lag rahi hai." Check out her video below: Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

Well, this is not for the first time that Deepika Padukone has been trolled for her dressing sense. More than often, netizens compare her to Ranveer Singh and poke fun at her. But well, she's the diva and she has the power to wear whatever she wants too! And we love it!

Talking about Pathaan, the film that is touted to be Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film will hit the theatres in January next year. The announcement teaser left all the SRKians excited and we all are waiting with bated breath to see King Khan shining on the screen again.