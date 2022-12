Pathaan is making news and how. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fans cannot wait for January 25, 2023. But the film is already in a lot of controversy. One of the most unexpected and shocking ones has been the outrage over the Bhagwa or Saffron Bikini worn by Deepika Padukone. We are sure people might have seen Besharam Rang multiple times. During the last sequence, she is seen in a tangerine coloured bikini with a sarong. Radicals have been protesting that saffron or Bhagwa is the colour of Hinduism and its usage in a seductive song is derogatory. The matter has escalated and some ministers are asking for ban. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer gets a huge endorsement from Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran [Read Details]

But Deepika Padukone has found support from Prakash Raj. The Kannada actor who has been critical of the radicalization of entertainers said the outrage was disgusting. He is being trolled for the same but he said that people who found the bikini in Bhagwa are colour blind. Technically, the hue on Deepika Padukone is burnt orange.

In the past, we have seen orange being used in some truly seductive numbers like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992) or Gale Lag Ja which had Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In those times, there were no issues or protests around the same. Pathaan a big action entertainer has been shot in exotic locations of Europe. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both under the radar of right wing. The actress especially after she visited the JNU students during the CAA protests. Shah Rukh Khan also got massively trolled during 2021.

The superstars will be doing limited promotions for Pathaan. The movie has a cameo from Salman Khan. John Abraham is the main villain of the film.