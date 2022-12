The nationwide uproar by Hindutva activists over and 's recently released Besharam Rang song from Pathaan has taken the entire country by storm. But Deepika has remained unperturbed by the controversy and she was seen flaunting a big smile on her face as she headed for FIFA World Cup 2022 finale in Qatar. She will be the first global star to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the finals on December 18 at Qatar’s Lusail Iconic Stadium. Also Read - Besharam Rang Row updates: Protesters disrupt Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki shoot in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport before leaving for Qatar. She was seen wearing a beige jacket and pants along with a white top. As she stepped out from her car and walked towards the entrance, she was seen carrying a wide smile on her face. The paparazzi were also seen congratulating the actress for her sizzling Besharam Rang song.

Amid the controversy, Deepika was also seen doing a live video session while talking about her skincare products. While she was explaining the features of the it, her husband slipped into the comments section and was seen showering his love upon her. He said that he wants her to put moisturiser with her soft hands on his face.

Meanwhile, veteran actor has also joined the right-wing protestors to criticised Besharam Rang song by calling it vulgar. He said that the film industry has gone haywire adding that the next time they will bring the actors on the big screen without clothes.

On the other hand, SRK and Deepika have received a massive support from their industry colleagues. Recently, megastar spoke about the supression of the freedom of expression. SRK also talked about the social media negativity and asked people to remain positive amid hatred. Their opinions were backed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that they always stand and fight to preserve the basic rights.