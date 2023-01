Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan conquered on day one of its release and fans are celebrating the comeback of King Khan as they were waiting for more than four years now. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, one person who has set screens on fire is the leading lady of the film, Deepika Padukone. Deepika Padukone grabbed all the eyeballs with her orange bikini in the Besharam Rang song. The song created a huge controversy and many politicians lashed out at the actress and the makers over the bhagwa rang bikini and even threatened to boycott the film. Also Read - Pathaan creates box office history: Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's highest grossers day 1 till date

However, today on the day of the release of the film fans witnessed the orange bikini as it was intact and there were no cuts like claimed. Our reviewer who watched the film reveals that how fans went crazy over Deepika's hotness in the song and everyone in the hall was hooting until the song rang. Talking about the orange bikini especially because it created controversy, our reviewer says that it has got extra space in the film and even is a very much part of the song and you will not let your eyes off her. Deepika Padukone's character is extremely strong and it will you an impact on you. Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Katrina Kaif’s shoutout to the film; foes turn friends?

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry will win you over once again. 's cameo as Tiger is the cherry on the cake. The action sequences in the film spell bounding and you will enjoy every frame of the film. Pathaan is a total paisa vasool. Also Read - Pathaan: A look at how fan clubs of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are celebrating the release of the film