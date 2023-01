Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is making wonders at the box office. The high-octane action drama is ruling the cinema right now winning millions of hearts. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film is making recording breaking business within two days of its release. It has so far crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office collection. Registering the biggest-ever opening for a Hindi film. After the successful start of Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has signed a new film to direct at an unimaginable deal. Also Read - Pathaan: Golden swimsuit to yellow monokini; a look at the whopping prices of Deepika Padukone's bikinis from Shah Rukh Khan starrer

According to ETimes reports Siddharth Anand has signed to direct a film and he will be paid a whopping amount. Reports suggest that the new project he has agreed to is for a Mulk producer Deepak Mukut, who is son of Kamal Mukut. Nothing about the film has been confirmed yet but all the information states that Deepak Mukut has signed Siddharth for his new venture.

It is unknown who would be cast or what genre of the film will be. Apparently, only the director and producer have come on board until now. For this untitled project, will be paid a whopping sum. Reports also tell that the film will commence in 2024 as the director has few previous commitments to complete. He has Fighter next in the pipeline scheduled to release in the coming 6 months. Hence, Anand will move to Deepak Mukut's project after that.

Deepak Mukut is the founder of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and almost completed 30 years in the industry. He has produced many films and one of the latest is 2022’s Dhakad which starred in the lead role.

On the other hand, Siddharth Anand has directed films like WAR, Bang Bang, Anjana Anjani, and many more. His latest Pathaan starring , , and is a blockbuster. His next film Fighter will be again with DP and will also star .