Pathaan emerged as the biggest blockbuster Hindi movie ever and the highest-grosser in Indian cinema. The film has two songs and both became popular, YRF shared Behind the scenes of Besharam Rang. Despite sparking ample controversy because of Deepika's saffron-coloured bikini, the song became famous. Deepika Padukone is seen sharing a lovely moment with Shah Rukh Khan's song AbRam in the BTS video.

Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office. With every passing day, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is inching closer to crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark. The film has recorded rs 946 crores with its worldwide collection and is expected to hit Rs 950 crores at the global box office today. Celebrating the success of Pathaan, the production company Yash Raj Films dropped the making of the popular song Besharam Rang.

In the new video released by YRF on their Youtube channel the cast and crew spoke about the making of Besharam Rang while we see some behind the scenes. took his son AbRam along with him to Spain and the young kid later accompanied his father on the sets of Besharam Rang. As we see the BTS the sweet boy received a big hug from gorgeous .

Besharam Rang is sung by Caralisa Monteiro, , and the musical duo Vishal–Shekhar. It has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. In the glimpse of making Besharam Rang Deepika is seen rehearsing the dance moves with Shah Rukh Khan. Siddharth Malhotra who has directed the movie revealed that the initial idea of the song was to make it a ghazal melody.

Besharam Rang was shot in exotic locations in Spain and Shah Rukh Khan called it for a family vacation. The superstar revealed the locations were quite virgin and untouched for him so he took kids with him and it was like a family holiday for him.