Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback on the big screen after a break of several years. He has Yash Raj Film's Pathaan with Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in the making and all the films have a huge buzz around them. From whatever fans have seen and heard of the films, they are sure that King will be back with a bang and set box office on fire. The wait is getting more and more difficult.

Especially after such a long hiatus and his last film Zero, which was a disaster. And now, that we have been pleasantly reminded of what Shah Rukh Khan magic on the big screen feels like in and 's Part 1, it's a true case of 'lahoo mooh lag gaya'. We want more of Shah Rukh Khan.

But does all that expectation make him nervous? King Khan shared his true feelings quite honestly at a recent event and it proves why he is loved so much. claimed that he is not nervous at all since he knows all his films will be superhits. Talking to the host during a heart-to-heart at the event in Sharjah, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned what is his belief when it comes to his work and why he goes to sleep and wakes up in the morning with confidence and conviction that his films and projects will be loved by the people it is made for.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan speaking about the box office fate of his upcoming films Pathaan, Dunki, Jawan

Just recently, another video from the same event went viral. Where Shah Rukh Khan shared his advice for the youngsters of today. While he was earlier reluctant since he felt that the youth do not want anyone's advice, he did share an important life lesson that he follows himself and is guaranteed to hold anyone in good stead in various phases and situations in life.

Shah Rukh Khan had been lying low since quite some time. He didn't have projects to talk about and the pandemic anyway took a hit at events and outings. Then last year his son was embroiled in the drugs case and SRK again maintained dignified silence in the matter. It is truly exciting to see that he is out and about and interacting with media again in his much-loved demeanor and style.