did not have a great time at the box office before Pathaan arrived at the box office. Fans who were kind of critical even of loved John Abraham as the menacing yet suave Jim. John Abraham has always been a good action hero with films like , and of course, Pathaan. It seems now he is more focused on the action-genre than masala entertainers or comedies. As per an entertainment portal, he has backed out of 100 % which was the comeback vehicle of . The film was announced with a star cast of , Shehnaaz Gill, and John Abraham.

JOHN ABRAHAM IN NO MOOD FOR COMEDY FILMS

It seems after seeing the success of Pathaan, John Abraham is in no mood to do action films. The actor was also being considered for Awara Pagal Deewana 2 but now he has lost interest in the movie. The report in Pinkvilla stated that John Abraham was aiming to "diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers" but now that has been stalled. The hunk was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. It seems John Abraham does not want to do a comedy anytime soon. A source told the portal, "While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options."

GOOD NEWS FOR FANS OF PATHAAN'S JIM

Pathaan has done wonders for the career of John Abraham. Yash Raj Films is planning a spin off to his character and the film will go into production in the coming two years. The YRF Spyverse is the hottest property of Bollywood right now. The source was quoted as saying, "Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big." This is great news for all fans of John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan praised him immensely saying that his presence was the backbone that the action film needed. He got immense help from John all through.

The hunk is thrilled to see the love for Pathaan's Jim. John Abraham played a rogue spy who became a contract terrorist after the government failed to protest his family and pregnant wife. He said he is grateful for Pathaan being such a historic blockbuster.