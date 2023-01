Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's action-thriller film Pathaan is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra, and Alexander Dostal. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 250 crores. Well, there is bad news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans out there. Pirates are gonna pirate. Well, despite an anti-piracy plea from the makers of Pathaan, the movie has been illegally released online a day before its official release (January 25). The film will release in over 100 countries and is expected to get a bumper opening with a booking selling over Rs 5 lakh tickets on its first day. The film has been leaked online and is available to watch on Filmyzilla and Filmy4wap as reported in Times Now. While one website describes the version as a camrip while others it has been mentioned it as a pre-DVD rip. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan to heavily promote film down South after release?

The makers along with producers Yash Raj Films have urged fans to watch the film in cinemas and have warned them against the leaked footage recorded from the big screens. YRF tweeted saying, 'All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online, and giving out any spoilers. Experience Pathaan only in cinemas'. Also Read - Pathaan: Is this why Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham are staying away from interviews and media interaction?

Have a look at the YRF tweet -

All set for the biggest action spectacle? A humble request to everyone to refrain from recording any videos, sharing them online and giving out any spoilers. Experience #Pathaan only in cinemas!

Book tickets for #Pathaan now - https://t.co/SD17p6wBSa | https://t.co/cM3IfW7wL7 pic.twitter.com/HmlEKuT6Wj — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 24, 2023

Pathaan has already been roaring at the box office even before its official release. On the work front, will spread his magic on the big screens after 4 years post-Zero failure. The actor did a caemo role in 's fantasy-drama film . In Pathaan, SRK will play the lead role of an agent who will tackle an unprecedented terror threat. Both, SRK and will be seen fighting hard with terrorist leader Jim, played by . Shah Rukh Khan has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty.