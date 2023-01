It's Pathaan day. , and starrer Pathaan produced under the YRF banner will be hitting the screens. The buzz around the film is immense and it is being expected that the film will review Bollywood's dull spell at the box office. The advance ticket bookings for the film are proof of it. All the hard work is going to pay off as audiences flock to the theatres to watch Pathaan. But what will Shah Rukh Khan be doing on this special day? We know it. Also Read - Pathaan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer leaves fans impressed; call it a 'cinematic joy', 'super duper hit'

What will Shah Rukh Khan do on Pathaan release day?

In an AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked King Khan about his plans. He was asked what will he be doing on Pathaan release day - whether he will be checking box office numbers or watch the film. Shah Rukh Khan had the best answer. He stated that he will be spending the day with his kids. He is a doting father and loves the company of his little ones. Any chance he gets to spend time with his little ones, he grabs onto them. Shah Rukh Khan has always prioritised his family and here he is winning hearts again with his affection for his family.

Check out his tweet below:

Kal main sirf apne bacchon ke saath baithunga…bas. https://t.co/lnyfmZAppO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan also expressed happiness over the reopening of several single screens due to the tremendous buzz around Pathaan. He even shared the list on his Twitter handle.

Bachpan mein saari filmein single screens par hi dekhi hain. Uska apna hi maza hai. Duas, Prathna aur Prayers karta hoon…aap sabko aur mujhe kaamyaabi mile. Congratulations on your re-openings. pic.twitter.com/LuF2TsCjvh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

The early reviews of the film are out and reviewers only have good things to say about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. We wish , and team all the luck.