Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The makers have been promoting Pathaan through songs and various stories behind the scenes. Be it what they have planned for Pathaan and its release and more. And now, the story of how Pathaan was made starring Shah Rukh Khan has come to light. Well, it was Shah Rukh who convinced the makers to cast him in the lead role in an action film. Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan himself revealed the story.

Shah Rukh Khan convinced the makers of Pathaan to cast him

Entertainment News is full of stories about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. After the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan felt that he should do something different. The superstar recalled being very weak and injured as well. But that did not let him deter from his love for movies and he decided that he should do something different. He decided to become physically fit, reports News18.com. Shah Rukh Khan spoke to Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand about the same and asked them to make an action film.

However, both Siddharth and Aditya were not convinced. And to convince them Shah Rukh Khan also compared himself with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. He said, "They told me, 'sir, ye aap kya keh rahe ho, aap thak jaaoge. I asked them to at least try. I told them, 'I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best'," reports the portal. Hrithik and Tiger did a kickass actioner in 2019 called War. It was a huge hit.

Check out the Pathaan teaser video here:

Pathaan embroiled in controversies

Meanwhile, Pathaan has been embroiled in controversies of late. It happened after Deepika Padukone starrer Besharam Rang song was released. Deepika was seen in an orange-coloured outfit in the song and it has not gone down well with some people. Bans and threats have been made. The location where the Pathaan shoot was happening was also disturbed by the protestors. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.