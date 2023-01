Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan made its way to theaters yesterday. The film was fiercely opposed in some places by canceling the shows and people also tore Pathaan posters. Despite all this fuss, the film made record-breaking box office numbers. On the opening day, the high-octane action drama earned Rs54 crores at the box office, however, IMDb users aren’t pleased with the film and gave a rating that will surprise you. Also Read - Pathaan: Golden swimsuit to yellow monokini; a look at the whopping prices of Deepika Padukone's bikinis from Shah Rukh Khan starrer

At the box office, 's Pathaan defeated Prabhas Baahubali, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, and 's Pushpa. On the first day, Pathaan crossed the 50 crore mark and fans are celebrating the success. Meanwhile, a section of the audience is not happy with the actioner and rated the average which disappointed superstar fans. The film has received a rating of 6.8 on IMDb.

The film has been given a rating of 10 by 49.3 percent of people. After this, 5.6 percent of people have given a rating of 9, while 3.2 percent of people have given a rating of 8. The most unexpected thing is that 34.3 percent of people have given 1 rating to the film. A total of 21,314 people have rated the film on IMDb. Calculating the average IMDb has rated Pathaan 6.8 out of 10.

Making a gross of 54 crores across the country on the release date, the film is expected to reach the 100 crore mark in two days. 's film has received immense love worldwide and is envisioned to lift Bollywood’s poor status at the box office which happened last year in 2022. The film didn’t just break records by opening day collection but already became a global phenomenon with advance booking.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand starring Shah Rukh Khan, , and in lead roles. The film is a spy universe of ’s Yash Raj Films. It was released in theaters on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.