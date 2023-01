Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is just a day away from its release. After almost four years, Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the big screen in a full-fledged action-hero avatar. He is going to be the saviour of the country, fighting all the villains. The advance booking collections of the film suggest that Pathaan is going to take the box office by storm. Despite Pathaan being mired in controversy, the box office numbers look good. Well, can one watch Pathaan with family? Also Read - Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan to star together in Pathaan director's next?

directorial starring , and went into a major controversy post the release of the song Besharam Rang. Many objected to Deepika Padukone's clothing in the song, and many also objected to her saffron bikini. As per several reports, CBFC asked Pathaan makers to make a few changes to the film including a few cuts to the song.

Entertainment News: Can Pathaan be watched with family?

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has answered whether the film is worth watching with family or not. In an AskSRK session on Twitter, King Khan shared his views on the same. A netizen asked him whether he can watch Pathaan with his family to which King Khan said that he watched the film with his family, so he can too.

I saw it with my family so I guess you can too…. https://t.co/lEnBMJmrNw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Someone also asked what will he be doing post the release of Pathaan tomorrow. He mentioned that he will chill with his kids.

Kal main sirf apne bacchon ke saath baithunga…bas. https://t.co/lnyfmZAppO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, British Board of Film Classification has reviewed Pathaan and given a rating of 12A. The website has also shared some spoiler plot details that have been divided into categories Industry Detail, Sex, Threat and horror and Violence. It reveals that the film has moderate sex references and a few violence scene.