Pathaan, the most awaited movie of the year created a massive buzz on social media ever since it was announced. The plus point for the movie making noise already before its mega release is Shah Rukh Khan's comeback. Adding to the next level crazy fanbase for the movie is controversies that Pathaan has sparked. All these aspects became sufficient enough for the high-octane film not to do promotions.

We have been noticing Yash Raj Films or the leading actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham did not promote the film like other movies are advertised. The team also opted out of giving interviews. The film feels like a blockbuster prior to its release. As the movie got closer to its silver screen release date we learned why no interviews took place.

Pathaan's team took an internal decision to avoid all interviews and media interactions. It was the lead actor who took the decision considering the controversies that took place in his life. The decision was respected by everyone including and . The other leading actors too stepped back from media conversations and communications.

A close friend of SRK informed that the decision to not do media interviews for Pathaan was a very conscious one. Considering what all happened with SRK’s son Aaryan, SRK has stopped doing media interactions to avoid uncomfortable questions. To recall Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan Khan was arrested in a drug raid that was conducted on a Mumbai cruise last year.

When SRK called off the interview his co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham supported him. The film is expected to make impressive business, shining out bright despite any media interactions and promotions. Helmed by film is ’s ambitious spy universe under the banners of Yash Raj Films. The actioner is set to hit theaters on 25th January 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.