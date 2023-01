Ever since the Pathaan trailer is out fans are hailing Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback and cannot contain their excitement to watch King Khan rule the cinemas once again. The Pathaan trailer is all about evil vs good. And you only learn the importance of good when you beat evil and in this film, the bad boy is John Abraham who slays it with his swag. But seems like the star isn’t happy with the trailer’s Final Cut only if you believe KRK. He took to his Twitter and shared the video of John ignoring Pathaan's questions and claiming that the star is unhappy with the final trailer of Pathaan. Also Read - RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli cannot stop praising Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan trailer; hails King Khan’s return

Watch the video of John Abraham ignoring questions on Pathaan

This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching Final Cut of the film. Director narrated him a different story before starting shoot. pic.twitter.com/7TF1e6H3Tt — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2023

John Abraham in this video is sent on a different platform where he is seen talking about fitness and more. But not about Pathaan. Well, you can see this what's the right platform for him to talk about Pathaan hence he ignored it. And if he would even answer one question related to Pathaan every question later would be related to it. He was on a paid endorsement platform and didn't want the brand to get sidelined over his upcoming film Pathaan as he knows he will have a lot of time to talk about it.

John Abraham too had shared the trailer of Pathaan on his Twitter account and he too is very much aware of the hysteria behind Shah Rukh Khan, after all the superstar is his inspiration also. The film stars in the female lead role and she slays it in every frame.