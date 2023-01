Pathaan is attracting controversies and trolls ever since it was announced. Be it Deepika Padukone’s outfit in Besharam Rang song or comparison to Hollywood scenes. The latest controversy around the film is John Abraham avoiding questions about his upcoming film. In Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, John Abraham plays the antagonist, however, he chose not to answer any question related to the film during an event. Also Read - Pathaan: John Abraham avoids talking about his film with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; KRK claims he's upset with final cut of the trailer [Watch video]

The Internet is flooded with a viral video in which the actor is seen dodging the question about the Pathaan trailer. This sparked controversies with everyone speculating if the hero is upset with the trailer. Amid this KRK took to the micro-blogging site Twitter stating that John himself destroyed the film and is unhappy with the trailer. KRK also stated that the actor is upset with final cut of the film. However, John has now cleared the air regarding all the rumors being spread in the media.

This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching Final Cut of the film. Director narrated him a different story before starting shoot. pic.twitter.com/7TF1e6H3Tt — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2023

Pathaan trailer was released on 10th January 2023 and fans couldn't hold on to their excitement for SRK's latest release after a hiatus of four years. Fans are praising the Bollywood Badshah and the film is currently the talk of the town. Meanwhile, who is the villain opposite in Pathaan came to the limelight evading questions about the film. In a recent event, the media asked him to comment on the Pathaan trailer but he chose to sidestep it.

Two days post the trailer release of Pathaan John Abraham took to his Instagram stories to clear the air. He took to Instagram stories and explained how Pathaan is special to him in his cinematic career. He is overwhelmed with the love that the audience has showered on the movie trailer. Also, the actor awaits 25th January for the movie to hit on big screens.

Pathaan is an action drama mystery film starring Shah Rukh Khan as the protagonist, as the female lead and John Abrabhan will play the villain. Directed by , the upcoming spy actioner is produced under the banners of Yash Raj Films. Pathaan is slated to open in cinemas on 25th January 2023.