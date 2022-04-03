Pathaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming films. It stars , , and in the lead roles. A few weeks ago, the movie was officially announced and it was revealed that the film will hit the big screens on 25th January 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are super excited about Pathaan as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of four years. Recently, in an interview, John opened up about SRK and gave a major update about the shoot. Also Read - BTS X Prabhudeva: K-pop band members show off their dance moves on Street Dancer star’s song Muqabla – Watch Video

While talking to Pinkvilla, John said, "Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he's responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged."

"There's a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can't really talk about. But, he's a wonderful person. He's very charming, he's lovely and supremely intelligent. It's all I can say," he added.

Further talking about Pathaan, John revealed that he will be shooting for the film with SRK this month. The actor said, "I can't speak more than this because Pathaan is still being made. I'm going back to shoot for Pathaan now in the whole of April. It's an honour working with him."

John is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Attack. Though the movie has received mixed reviews, it has not made a strong mark at the box office. In Attack, John plays the role of a super-soldier. It’s a concept we haven’t seen in Bollywood films. Apart from Pathaan, John will be seen in Ek Villain Returns which is slated to release in July this year.