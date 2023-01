Pathaan is doing roaring business all over. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie has brought back cheer to Bollywood. The movie is a hit at single screen theatres which is the key to a successful film. Pathaan saw itself mired in a number of controversies which even got it international recognition. The biggest point of contention was the orange (tangerine to be precise) swimsuit worn by Deepika Padukone which they said was an insult to the colour Bhagwa. They also has issues with the name Pathaan. The film also reveals why Shah Rukh Khan gets the name Pathaan. Also Read - Before Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut has targeted these big Bollywood films

Now, film critic Kamaal R Khan has said that he told Shah Rukh Khan to change the name of the film. He told him that a name like Pathaan would bring in negativity given the somewhat polarized situation in the country. It seems Shah Rukh Khan said that he would stick with the name no matter what. As we know, he has replied to haters in his own style like a true king. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shatters all records; take a look at new benchmarks

Film #Pathaan is holding strongly today. So Day3 business can be ₹25-30Cr! And now lifetime business can be Rs.500 to 600. Means this film can become all time biggest blockbusters in the history of Bollywood. Congrats Bhai Jaan @iamsrk!? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2023

I was insisting and asking @iamsrk to change name #Pathaan. But he was sure that this name is perfect. And finally he has proved that he is still Badshah of Bollywood and I am a “Jandu Baam” in front of him.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2023

Fans have told him that he at least has the guts to accept that he went wrong with his predictions. Kamaal R Khan trolled Arjun Kapoor badly after the failure of Kuttey. He has now said that Pathaan looks set for Rs 400 crores which should cover the budget of Rs 350 crores of the movie. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Shah Rukh Khan to resume work on Jawan from THIS date [Scene deets revealed]