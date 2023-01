Bollywood's Queen Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and has started taking digs at films and stars of the Hindi film industry. On Friday, Kangana tweeted about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and left his fans angry. Kangana reacted to a user's tweet who said that her last film Dhaakad was a box office failure. Kangana responded to the comment and admitted to the poor performance in the action film. The user tweeted saying, 'Kangana Ji's film Dhakad earned 55 lakh rupees on the first day and lifetime collection 2.58 crores. While Pathaan film earned more than 100 crores on the first day. This is nothing but frustration'. Kangana quickly replied saying, 'Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this? This is SRK ji's first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous, Jai Shri Ram'. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor throws fan's phone, Gauri Khan sheds happy tears over Pathaan's success, Bigg Boss 16 elimination and more

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet -

Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Raees 2017 (Semi-Hit) mein aayi

Dear Zindagi 2016 (Hit) mein

Dilwale 2015 (Semi - Hit)

Aur Happy New Year 2014 (Hit) Ye in 10 saalon ke andar Wale aankde hein — Double Aarkay (@iamrapstarrk) January 27, 2023

Sharukh ki flop me tmhri flop me bahut fark hai — Ghulam Dastgheer (@iamdastgeer) January 27, 2023

Lagta hai aab apko thodi publicity chahiye kafi din se kuch mila nai to aagayi @iamsrk ke nam se apni dukaan chalane koi nahi bohat log Shahrukh Khan ke nam se apni dukaan chala rahe hai tu bhi chalale ? — Farhan khan (@farhankhan31011) January 27, 2023

Though I accept dilwale raees happy new year like movies were not good but didn't fail in collection — Amartya Mishra (@Amartya69644920) January 27, 2023

Earlier in the day, tweeted about those calling Shah Rukh Khan, and 's Pathaan's box office success a ‘triumph of love over hate’. The most-anticipated action film is smashing all the records of previous Bollywood films and the movie is winning hearts across the globe. Despite boycott calls, Pathaan has been performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Kangana again tweeted about Pathaan as she claimed that the film is the triumph of love over hate. She tweeted saying, 'All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont).' Kangana was brutally trolled as she priased Pathaan and said that 'aisi films chalni chahiye aur I feel ki jo hamare Hindi cinema wale piche reh gaye hain'.

Pathaan has reportedly earned Rs. 70 crore on its second day and has managed to earn Rs 120 crore nett in the domestic market. On the work front, has Jawan and Dunki in his kitty, while Kangana will be next seen in film Tejas and it will be released in May, 2023.