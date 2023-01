Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan fans were surprised that Kangana Ranaut congratulated the movie saying that good films like this needs to run. She said it felt good seeing that Bollywood was finally coming back to form with big budget films like Pathaan. Everyone was taken aback. Many felt that Kangana Ranaut was trying to mend things given that a big comeback lined up with Emergency. The actress' movie Dhaakad bombed badly at the box office. Her past few films have kind of been underwhelming. Many people of the #BoycottBollywood gang did not like Kangana Ranaut congratulating the movie. Now, that the controversy around the bhagwa (saffron) bikini has died down, people have picked on a new angle. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Gauri Khan couldn’t stop her happy tears after the response for Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film [Exclusive]

In Pathaan, we have an Indian agent who is awarded turning rogue as he feels the Government failed him and his loved ones. Moreover, Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan falls for an ISI agent Rubina played by Deepika Padukone. The nationalists on Twitter have lashed out on this point. Kangana Ranaut commented on this siding with the critics. She said that love has triumphed over hate in the film. But she said that people should remember in that in reality only the name of Jai Shri Ram will echo in Indian society.

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India ?? beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram …?

Jai Shri Ram — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

We do not know what to make of this. Some fans have advised her that she should keep religion away from certain things. Fans told Kangana Ranaut that people wanted some entertainment to get out of their miserable lives.