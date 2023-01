The wait for Pathaan is near the end as the much-awaited film is set to release tomorrow, the 25th of January. Fans can’t hold on to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen after four years. The film has increased the excitement and made an impressive business with advance booking. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif promotes the film in her class asking fans to join a no-spoiler mission. Also Read - Alia Bhatt pregnant again after Raha Kapoor? Take a look at Bollywood actresses pregnancy rumours that left us stunned

Katrina Kaif aka Zoya sends a strong message to her fans about her friend Pathaan. She gets in her character of Zoya from the Tiger franchise to ask people a favour to not give any spoilers of the upcoming film. The actress shared a story on her Instagram account informing people that her friend Pathaan is on a dangerous mission. She tells that in the interest of national security, it is important that no one reveals anything about it. Talking to the audience she further added that all are part of this classified mission.

Meanwhile, of the Tiger series is said to play a cameo in 's Pathaan. And the superstar can be seen in his character from the Tiger franchise. On the other hand, SRK will also play a cameo in the third installment of Tiger 3. Now, also becomes a part of the film's promotional campaign after her message.

Pathaan is a part of ’s ambitious spy universe that he wants to start. It is hoped that Yash Raj Films will also come up with a spy universe. The action film is about patriotism, releasing a day ahead of Republic Day. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan who is on a mission to save the country from a villain played by and is the female lead. The film is set to release on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.