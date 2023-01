Kamaal R Khan has been sharing nasty tweets ever since Pathaan's release, while he is hailing Shah Rukh Khan's comeback and is calling him the real king of Bollywood. KRK who cannot stop raving about Pathaan has been taking sly digs at other actors from the industry, especially Aamir Khan. The self-proclaimed critic takes digs at Aamir Khan and says that Aamir Khan just is highly disappointed now, firstly his last release Laal Singh Chadha failed miserably at the box office and now Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film has become a super hit. This tweet of KRK hasn't gone down with Aamir Khan fans and they are strongly lashing out at KRK. Also Read - Pathaan: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan actioner after congratulating it's box office success; says, 'Goonjega Toh Yahaan Sirf Jai Shri Ram'

Aamir Khan ka Waqt Bahut kharab Chal Raha Hai. Pahla Dukh Ye, Ki Bechare Ki film #LSC Disaster Ho Gayee. Doosra Usse Bhi Bada Dukh Ye, Ki SRK ki film super hit Ho Gayee.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 27, 2023

Aamir khan is legend downfall ata rehta hai we all srkians should support aamir sir when he will comes back.

##pathaan #AamirKhan #Pathaan100crWorldwide — WAHEED KASHMIRI (@Waheedsrkian786) January 27, 2023

Aamir Mamu Will Come back Soon, He will Break his own record. Bookmark this — Sahil (@ShaikhSahil2627) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's fans too came out in support of Aamir Khan and assured that the star fans too will soon witness their superstar shining and owning the box office forever. It is claimed that not only SRK, but Aamir Khan too might make a cameo in 's Tiger 3 and this will be a visual treat for the superstars' fans. Aamir Khan has announced his sabbatical from films after Laal Singh Chaddha and the superstar is spending more time with the family as he feels he left his family behind to focus on work. But there is a buzz about Aamir Khan being approached by SS Rajamouli for a feature film.