Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll. Today, we got the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan in the OTT space. Now, a shirtless pic has surfaced from the shoot of Pathaan is Spain. As we know, Shah Rukh Khan is finishing the last part of the movie in the gorgeous European country. In the picture, we can see him in a villa. The superstar who is 56 is posing in olive green cargo pants. Shah Rukh Khan's shirtless avatar with a pair of sunglasses has created a meltdown on social media. It is a known fact that he worked very hard for the abs and this picture is proof. It is reminiscent of his look in Om Shanti Om's Dard-E-Disco and songs like Manwa Lage.

The movie is going to release next year in January. Yash Raj Films made the announcement on social media some days back. Fans are thrilled to see this picture of the superstar. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions...

Pathaan is an action movie with an undertone of patriotism. Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead role. It seems John Abraham is the villain of the movie. WAR maker Siddharth Anand is making the film. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan flew down together for Pathaan to Spain.