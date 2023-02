Pathaan is recorded as the biggest blockbuster film receiving humongous success within six days of its release. The audience went crazy for the film and moreover, it is their love for Shah Rukh Khan that made the movie hit. Fans are going gaga over King Khan’s look as Pathaan is fierce and all game for action. People loved his ripped shirtless body as he made a comeback to the big screen. They missed him for four years but the superstar treated them with his stunning and breathtaking appearance in the film. Also Read - Trending Entertaiment News Today: Alia Bhatt says Raha Kapoor is her top priority, Jawan director Atlee blessed with a baby boy

It was a treat for eyes and if you are wondering if this was it then you are wrong. The spectacular look of Shah Rukh Khan will be carried forward in his upcoming movies. It will be a visual treat for his fans who loved his Pathaan look. He will be seen sizzling hot in a bare-body look again in two biggies scheduled to release this year. One is Atlee's directorial Jawaan and another is the much-awaited Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He looks intense with bandage wrapped all over his face in Jawan.

stayed away from cinema for a long time but as he returns it is his year with three releases. Pathaan directed by released at the start of the year under Yash Raj Films banner. Next on the slate, he has Jawaan releasing mid-year in June and Dunki will hit theaters by end of 2023 in December.

Coming over to movies, Jawan is a highly anticipated project of SRK with ace Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar. The film touted as an action drama is King Khan’s first collaboration with south artists. In the film, Khan is joined by superstar Nayanthara, , Sanya Malhotra, and . Jawaan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to arrive in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

Dunki is a directorial and produced by Rajkumar Hirani films. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and director. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan the film also stars and in leading roles. The film billed as a comedy-drama is scheduled to release on December 2023.