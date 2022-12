Shah Rukh Khan's fans and the whole Bollywood industry is waiting for Pathaan. The superstar is making a comeback in an action packed avatar. The movie has been shot in some gorgeous locales abroad. Today, Yash Raj Films shared a new still of the superstar. He is looking damn handsome. Some fans have demanded the full length pic of the actor. Shekhar Ravjiani had said that the song from Pathaan would be released soon. It seems they have made a real banger. Some stills from the song that has Deepika Padukone in a swimsuit is making waves on social media. Also Read - Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana: Bollywood actors and their weird habits will make you go WTH

But now fans are getting impatient. They feel only 50 days are left for the movie and promotions should begin in right earnest. The tagline Kursi Ki Peti has gone viral. Take a look at some of the memes on social media... Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals real reason behind his acting hiatus and it's not related to film failures

Yeah, I feel too they are just engaging now with diff pics/posters and proper promotion will start only start mid dec which is more then enough.

& YES TRUST SRK #Pathaan — ズんムレノり ゐム爪ム尺 (@kqwt81) December 7, 2022

@VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani Sir #Pathaan mein ek dance number hai na fans ke liye ? theatre mai naach na hai humein 4 saal ka excitement toh samjh sakte ho aap ? Dekh lo sir kuch ho sakta hai toh ?? — Malaya Mohanty (@rajjskull) December 7, 2022

Bhaiyon Behno Sab Log Apni Apni Kurai Ki Peti Bandh Chalna Hai #Pathaan Dekhne ?? — SAIF PATHAAN (@IamSaifSRK_2) December 7, 2022

Now, fans feel that the promotions will start only after December 20. A month should be enough. The movie is coming on theatres in the Republic Day weekend of January 2023. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca; pictures and videos go viral