Pathaan is one of the most successful films of recent times. Shah Rukh Khan brought back Bollywood into business. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Talking about the Pathaan mania, the movie is still running in some theatres after a business of Rs 1000 crores over 50 days. The Pathaan mania is still high. Recently, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of his son and it is going viral online. Even Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the same. Watch the most adorable video below:

Pathaan Mania: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Irfan Khan's son grooving to his song

Pathaan mania has gripped the whole nation and also Entertainment News around it. Shah Rukh Khan is still getting immense love from the masses for his action-thriller film by Siddharth Anand. The Jhoome Jo Pathaan song has become a rage across the continents. The groovy track is quite famous. So much so that toddlers also love it. Recently, Irfan Khan, the ace Indian cricketer shared a video of his youngest son dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan in his Twitter handle. He tagged Shah Rukh and asked him to add another youngest fan to his list of fans.

Shah Rukh Khan has been quite active on Twitter again. He has been responding to fans and also conducting Ask SRK sessions frequently, to thank fans for their continuous love and appreciation. And the superstar also reacted to the video of Irfan's son. He called him 'Chota Pathaan', and wrote, "Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan."

Watch the video of Irfan Pathan's son dancing on Shah Rukh Khan's Jhoome Jo Pathaan song here:

Yeh tumse zyaada talented nikla….chota Pathaan https://t.co/gK0rumQC5a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2023

Talking about the success of Pathaan, the movie featured Salman Khan in a cameo sequence and fans absolutely loved it. Moreover, the recent release of Pathaan on OTT has brought it back in the news for the OTT version features a deleted scene. Fans questioned its absence from the theatrical version. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.