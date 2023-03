In a shocking turn of events, two fans broke into superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house. Yes, you read that right. Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the success of Pathaan. And while he is happy that the movie is getting love and adulation from every corner of the world, he is focused on repaying their love by working hard on his next, Dunki. And amidst all the love and adoration, there are some fans who go the way extra mile. Two fans broke into Shah Rukh's home recently, as per the latest reports. The privacy of stars has become worrisome more than ever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan reveals he has witnessed the murder of his close friend; shares what happened

Two fans break into Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat

As per a report in NDTV, two fans reached Shah Rukh Khan's lavish abode in Mumbai, Mannat. They climbed over the outer wall and entered his home uninvited on Thursday. However, the guards quickly acted on it and detained the two fans. As per the report, after the interrogation, it has been learned that they were two men aged 20 and 22. And two men came all the way from Gujarat to meet their idol.

As per the report, under the relevant IPC sections, cases have been registered against the two men for trespassing and other offences. The breach of privacy is a serious offence. Further investigation is underway. Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. But this is quite shocking.

FIR filed against Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan

Another shocking report surfaced about Shah Rukh Khan's family recently. As per reports, an FIR has been filed against Gauri Khan. It is said that the complaint is filed by Kirit Jaswant against Anil Kumar Tulsania, Mahesh Tulsania and Gauri Khan. The complainant claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's wife had promoted the flat and hence, he was motivated to buy it. The builder was unable to give possession and only some amount has been returned of the entire amount which is around Rs 86 lakhs.