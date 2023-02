Pathaan has turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The movie marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback into films after 4 years. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play key roles in Siddharth Anand directed Pathaan as well. The Pathaan mania has gripped the country right now and everyone is celebrating the success of the movie. From trending reels on Besharam Rang to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and more are going viral. And Yashraj Mukhate, a popular musician and social media sensation has taken Jhoome Jo Pathaan to another level with his creativity. Also Read - Why do Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan IGNORE the paparazzi?

Yashraj Mukhate spins Jhoome Jo Pathaan with SRK's dialogue

Entertainment News has been full of updates on box office records of Pathaan, the mania around Shah Rukh Khan and more. Hopping onto the mania is Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's dialogue Rasode Mein Kaun Tha parody hitmaker Yashraj Mukhate. With Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Yashraj weaved Shah Rukh Khan's witty retort to all the hate and negativity towards the boycott culture. It has turned out so well. The song also has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer song Swag Se Swagat's music. It's epic. Also Read - Pathaan rakes in Rs 600 crores plus in a week; Tiger 3, Fighter, Thalapathy 67 or Jawan – Which film will break the mammoth records of Shah Rukh Khan film?

Watch Yashraj Mukhate's version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

asks for a collaboration

Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani composed the songs for Pathaan and Jhoome Jo Pathaan is one of them. When he heard the song, he dropped a comment on Yashraj's post asking for a collaboration on the full song and its release. Check Vishal Dadlani's comment below: Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film collects Rs 634 crore worldwide; creates new record in the history of Hindi cinema

Meanwhile, despite all the controversies around Besharam Rang, the title of the movie, Pathaan has been soaring higher. It has made a business of Rs 600 plus crores worldwide. Pathaan has minted more than Rs 300 crore domestically.

Meanwhile, recently, a successful celebration of Pathaan was held in the city. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Siddharth Anand were also a part of it. Siddharth and Shah Rukh Khan have given their green signals if ever Pathaan 2 is made. Recently, Siddharth also greenlit the idea of exploring John Abraham’s character Jim’s back story with a prequel.