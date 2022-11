and have been the bestest of friends in the Hindi film industry. They call each other bhai and their fans appreciate their love and care for each other. While Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Pathaan, Salman is shooting for his upcoming spy thriller Tiger 3. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh will be seen making an appearance as Pathaan in Salman's Tiger 3.

Earlier, it has been reported that Shah Rukh and Salman will be seen making a cameo in their respective movies Pathaan and Tiger 3. It is now being said that Shah Rukh will be shooting for a thrilling sequence in the movie.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after the release of Pathaan, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In 's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe. This will be a massively mounted action sequence where Pathaan and Tiger come together for a very crucial scene. This will also be a huge cinematic moment for audiences to love," a well-placed source revealed to IANS.

For Yash Raj Films, Pathaan, Tiger and franchises are the three most important pieces of the spy universe that Aditya Chopra has created. It has turned out to be a thrilling universe as they bring some of the biggest superstars together which can be quite intriguing to give the audience an edge of the seat sequences, that are intended to move the plot forward.

Shah Rukh will be shooting for his Tiger 3 sequence after January 25, 2023.