Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan brought waves of happiness as it lifted the poor phase of Bollywood. The actioner was a massive success in 2023 across the world. And the hype the fans created was humongous that the film crossed the 1000 crore mark at the global box office. One of the major factors of the film was SRK and Salman Khan's scene in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The audience went crazy over their union and their train sequence received mixed reviews. Now netizens are claiming that Mission Impossible 7 stunt scene is inspired by this particular scene. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Vipul Shah's film becomes 2023’s second highest-grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Indian film audiences and fans were highly obliged to see and Salman Khan share the screen after a long time. However, many trolled their train sequence calling it a copy of 's cartoon. On the other hand, superstars’ fans defended and appreciated the scene. Well, now netizens feel Hollywood has copied the high-octane action scene. People on the internet are now claiming that Mission Impossible has taken inspiration from Yash Raj Films spy thriller flick. Also Read - Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan makes an exit from the franchise; Farhan Akhtar to start the film with a new leading man? Fans suggest THIS actor’s name

After Mission Impossible 7 trailer was released netizens were quick to find similarities with Pathaan. People compared that starrer copied the daredevil stunt from Shah Rukh Khan and ’ high-octane train scene. People on the internet started sharing their opinions. While someone said Bollywood should be proud that Hollywood is taking some inspiration from them. Others said Mission Impossible has copied the scene from a hindi film. Also Read - Pathaan releases in Bangladesh: Fans chant 'We love Shah Rukh Khan'; groove to Jhoome Jo Pathaan [Viral Videos]

People also came in support of Pathaan after all the troll the film went through during its release. Internet users imagine the volume of trolls for Pathaan if Mission Impossible would have released before but no one would say anything now. Another user referred to who directed the movie tweeting Lord Anand should be proud. The Internet has now come in support of Pathaan.

Take a look at the tweets

Imagine the internet trolls if #MissionImpossible7 had released before #Pathaan. Everyone would have called it copy. Since MI is releasing after, now These are just common shots for an action film.#ShahRuhKhan & Sid Anand pulled such an action sequence with a mere 300cr budget. pic.twitter.com/bQHqqzIIyi — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) May 17, 2023

NOT A COMPARISON TWEET.

few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes , nobody will say anything Hollywood ke 14 pic.twitter.com/O1BHIRIMmF — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 17, 2023

Not just this Pathaan was trolled for various scenes that are claimed to be a copy from other Bollywood and Hollywood movies. People called the movie a total copy-paste with no originality. Despite a lot of criticism and trolling the film managed to do phenomenal business at the box office. Apart from SRK the film also stars and .

Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to release in theaters on 12th July 2023.