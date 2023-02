Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. The action thriller film has emerged as the highest-grosser film in Indian cinema and the biggest blockbuster Hindi film ever. The craze of Pathaan is supreme, SRK fans and cine-goers are still going gaga over the film after almost 2 weeks of its release. It is noteworthy that Sidharth Anand’s directorial has crossed Rs 800 crore gross mark worldwide. After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger named Ibrahim Qadir became extremely famous. Also Read - PM Modi On Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer reaches parliament as PM Narendra Modi talks about theatres running houseful in Srinagar

Ibrahim Qadir is breaking the internet as he shares an uncanny resemblance with Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram handle thanking his fan followers from Pathan for showering love. In the video, he is surrounded by a sea of people trying to get a picture with him just because he looks like Shah Rukh Khan. Ibrahim Qadir who calls himself a big fan of SRK has adapted the gestures, features, and style of the superstar. People started commenting on his videos, one wrote when SRK duplicate is getting so much success what stardom the original SRK must be having. While another felt cheated seeing Ibrahim as he believed he is the original actor.

Ibrahim Qadir is popular on Instagram for resembling the superstar and making short videos. He owns 403k followers on the platform and to stay active he shares funny videos. His videos are mostly copying sometimes dancing in his style or posing like him. Recently, he posted a new video in which he is seen grooving to the popular song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. He donned the exact look of Pathaan wearing a black shirt and a hat.

Pathaan is an action thriller helmed by and bankrolled by under Yash Raj Films. It is a part of YRF’s ambitious spy universe including the Tiger franchise and WAR. Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, and in lead role. The film released in theaters on 25th January is still running successfully.