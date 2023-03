Pathaan is coming on OTT; are you all ready? Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback with Pathaan, and he roared at the box office. The film has earned around Rs 1100 crore, and that’s mammoth. No one had ever imagined that the film would have crossed such crazy numbers, but after all, it was SRK making his comeback after 4 long years. And now the superstar’s most successful film of his career by far is all set to release on OTT and on Prime Video. Yes! Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend reveals how the Pathaan star handled son Aryan Khan’s drug case with dignity

The official Twitter handle of Prime Video shared this news on their page with the hashtag #PathaanOnPrime, and it will be released on March 22, 2023, which was just a day ago. And the fans were elated and excited to witness the magnificent performance of superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again. The film is all about entertainment, and it has every element to make the film that it has made a massive hit.

Shah Rukh Khan is only thankful and grateful to have achieved this kind of crazy success after spending 30 years in the industry, and there is a huge buzz that the makers are planning to make a sequel of the film. In fact, during the success press conference, SRK even addressed the question of "Pathaan 2," to which he admitted that they are definitely planning it but right now nothing concrete is done. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, , and , they shone on the screen like they had in Pathaan.