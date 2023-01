The Pathaan controversy has been widely covered in the media. In fact, every foreign news outlets picked up the Besharam Rang controversy where politicians and many religious leaders spoke about how the tangerine bikini worn by Deepika Padukone hurt Hindu sentiments. As we know, saffron (Bhagwa) is associated with Hindutva and Hindu religion. There has been a huge boycott call for the film. It has been reported that Gujarat multiplex owners have asked for Government intervention as they have got threats not to screen the movie. Now, it is being reported that PM Narendra Modi has asked his ministers not to comment on films unnecessarily. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KL Rahul's Mumbai home decked up days ahead of nuptials with Athiya Shetty, Pathaan advance booking date out and more

As we know, it is just 400 days to the nation wide elections. It seem he told the cabinet that the hard work done by ministers is drowned due to the statements of some politicians on films. He said that those comments dominate headlines on news channels and focus is lost from work. As we know, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narrotam Mishra made many comments on the orange bikini. BJP leader of Maharashtra Ram Kadam said that makers are mum as they want cheap publicity from the controversy. Fans have welcomed this move from the Prime Minister of India. Take a look at the reactions on social media...

#PathaanMovie #Pathaan_Dekhega_Hindustan

Narendra Modi ji Has Advised The party Leaders To Refrain From Making Any Unnecessary Remarks On Films. https://t.co/QPwJ0yf1Rr — Sweety❣️(FAN ACCOUNT) PATHAAN? (@Sweetii_01) January 17, 2023

Earlier in the month Suniel Shetty met Yogi Adityanath and said that he should request PM Narendra Modi to look into this boycott Bollywood campaign that is running on social media. While the PM did not take the name of Pathaan, we wonder what the fringe group leaders will say now!