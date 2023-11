John Abraham was as deadly a villain in Pathaan as Jim starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. He gave a real tough fight to Shah Rukh Khan’s character. And there were lots of talks about whether John Abraham should get a prequel, as many were interested in knowing his back story. He was an Indian army officer, and what happened made him so brutal and against the country. Even Sidharth Anand mentioned during the release of Pathaan that there should be a stand-alone prequel to Jim’s character. In his interview Pathaan filmmaker had said, "It should be, but it’s too early to talk about anything. I feel, Jim’s character does warrant a prequel." And now it looks like Aditya Chopra is actually thinking of making the prequel with John, and reports claim that the actor has even started the prep for the same. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Tiger 3 star Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and other B-town celebs who misbehaved with fans when asked for selfies

Hrithik Roshan to make a special cameo in the Pathaan prequel starring Shah Rukh Khan

It is also reported that Hrithik, aka Kabir from War, will have a special appearance in the Pathaan prequel along with John Abraham. Indeed, Aditya Chopra is creating an unimaginable space for all the actors in Bollywood with this spy universe.

Aamir Khan to join the YRF spy universe

Amid the news of the John Abraham prequel being made, the buzz is that even Aamir Khan will join the YRF spy universe, and soon Aditya Chopra will make an official announcement of the same. In fact, lately, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan even hinted at Aamir joining the spy universe, where he mentioned that it would be nice for even Aamir to join this spy universe. Are you excited to see Mr. Perfectionist in the spy universe and join the league of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan?