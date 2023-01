Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to the big screen after a gap of almost five years. He did appear in Brahmastra, however, it was just a cameo. Now, his movie Pathaan is going to hit the screens. We will see King Khan back in an action avatar. There is an immense buzz around the film as of course SRKians are desperately waiting to see their favourite on the big screen. Well, before fans, his family members - wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan got to watch the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan gets new directive from court, Kiara Advani's wish for Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan in Bigg Boss 16

As per reports, a private screening was held for the family members and pictures have gone viral. and kids and were dressed in casuals to watch Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. One particular picture has Aryan Khan smiling and it has left everyone crushing hard on him. Rare are the times when Jr Khan gets papped smiling wide. He sure seems to have inherited the best genes from his father and mother and fans simply cannot wait for him to enter Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only aryan ♥️ (@love_aryan___forever)

Talking about Pathaan, the film also stars and in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film helmed by has already received a tremendous response. The songs too are a hit so one would not be surprised if the film turns out to be a hit. Recently, the trailer of the film was showcased on Burj Khalifa as a part of promotions.

Pathaan has been mired in a controversy ever since the song Besharam Rang released. The song irked a few as it had Deepika Padukone wearing an orange coloured bikini set.