Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is no less than a festival for the superstar fans as he made a comeback to the screen after four years. The actioner has been registered as the biggest-ever opening Hindi film in India and worldwide. The film has made Indian audiences go crazy including celebrities. People booked the movie ticket days ahead of the release to not miss out first day show. Many booked seats on the Republic Day holiday to enjoy the patriotic storyline. Among many celebrities, Rashmika Mandanna too watched Pathaan yesterday joining her Animal team.

Rashmika is currently shooting in Delhi for her upcoming film Animal in which she will share the screen with . The actress took some time off from her busy schedule to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster hit in the theater. She joined the cast and crew of Animal to watch the film and shared the picture from the Pathaan screening on social media. Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories the south diva praised Shah Rukh Khan, , , and director and hailed them for an extraordinary experience. Alongside picture, she wrote Team Animal watched and fully enjoyed Pathaan.

Ranbir Kapoor was also present with his Animal team to watch SRK's Pathaan. Rashmika and Ranbir both watched the high-octane action drama together. They are going to share screens for the first time together in Animal. Take a look at the photo here

On the work front, Rashmika has a slate of four movies to release in 2023. Currently, she is basking in praises for the Tamil film Varisu and the Hindi movie Mission Majnu. Her next project Animal is with Ranbir Kapoor and marks her third Bollywood film in a year. She is also working on the sequel of yesteryear's hit Pushpa alongside .

Coming over to Pathaan, the film is a part of Yash Raj Films spy universe. Starring top-notch actors , Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. The actioner was released on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.