The great success of Pathaan has meant that even Western publications are posting articles on the movie. Some of the reviews have been quite interesting. Even foreigners have seen the film in countries like Germany, Slovakia, US and the UK. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is all set to cross the Rs 700 crores mark worldwide. This is a phenomenal achievement given that he was away for four long hours. Shah Rukh Khan has given big hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Happy New Year and Chennai Express is his career but the success of Pathaan has come at a very crucial time.

Bollywood went through a very lean phase in 2022. The only three films that made noise at the box office were Brahmastra, Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Others like Jug Jug Jeeyo and Bhediya did medium business. There were some movies that tanked and how. Pathaan has revived the image of Bollywood, and the mood is very upbeat in the trade circuit. Trade and exhibitors have thanked Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan for bringing life back into the business. A Western reviewer compared Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise on Twitter...

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are not at all amused. They told him that they are not amused. They reminded him that Shah Rukh Khan is beyond all these comparations. Take a look at these tweets...

He's is not an India's Tom Cruise, He is The Great Shahrukh Khan nd the world calls him the biggest superstar ?. Tom Cruise is famous because of Hollywood but Bollywood is famous because of Shahrukh, so u can understand how big Srk is ?❤️. — Aryannn (@TeamShahrukhh) February 3, 2023

SRK is SRK ! He isnt Indian Tomcruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films. — -- (@xx7_ip) February 3, 2023

He is not Indian Tom Cruise, by the way his net worth is more than Tom Cruise , don't compare SRK with anybody, even he is world known Actor like jackie chan from ASIA. — Ganesh29 (@ganeshgundamol1) February 3, 2023

SRK is ? King, the multidimensional greatest actor ever with attitude, style, craft, drama, romance, action etc. no one is even closer to him

Do not ever compare him with any other person — MSK (@Shahid_Indian) February 3, 2023

SRK isn't India's Tom Cruise... SRK is SRK... The one, The only. The biggest superstar in the world. The King. The mystique! That's @iamsrk

No two people should be compared and that too at that stature, even if it is only for context. They both equally personify greatness. — Aritro Ganguli (@ganguli39) February 3, 2023

Well, Shah Rukh Khan has a power packed 2023 in store for fans. Jawan is coming in June 2023 followed by Dunki. Pathaan has been the perfect event film for him. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand said that it is only filmmakers who let down Shah Rukh Khan as the main himself gives it cent per cent.