Shah Rukh Khan's big screen comeback Pathaan is roaring high on success. The film has taken the box office by storm crossing 100 crores within two days despite releasing on a non-holiday. The film has made a record of the biggest-ever opening day collection in India and worldwide. The superstar has been receiving congratulatory messages from across the world on social media. Many celebrities too sent him wishes and love but Salman Khan called his dear friend to congratulate him and wished for more success.

Currently, Pathaan is a sensation breaking all records also being the first Hindi film to earn loads of achievements altogether. Shah Rukh Khan's return itself made the film hit and the cherry on the top is Salman Khan's extended cameo. Fans went crazy to see the two superstars on the screen together. Bhaijan picked up his phone call and congratulated the King of Bollywood personally.

According to Pinkvilla reports, was incredibly happy with 's success of his blockbuster release. He feels no one deserves it more than SRK and wishes the film to perform extremely well and desires for it to earn Rs 400 crores in India. Reports also state that Salman will also meet SRK soon to congratulate him in person.

Salman Khan played a cameo in Pathaan sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan after years. The duo featured together in a fighting scene where the Bhaijaan donned his Tiger look from Ek Tha Tiger and . Fans resemble their appearance in Pathaan to their iconic pair from the 1995 hit film .

Pathan is a part of Yash Raj Films spy universe which started with Ek Tha Tiger. The ambitious spy universe by includes the Tiger series, WAR, and Pathaan. Upcoming YRF films falling under this category will see a crossover of characters from these movies. It is confirmed that Tiger 3 will also have a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.