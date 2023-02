Shah Rukh Khan has yet again got a taste of success with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Pathaan has done a business of about Rs 675 crores worldwide. Fans are massively enjoying Pathaan and have been watching the movie not once but twice, thrice and more. Such is the mania of Pathaan right now. It is doing well domestically and internationally, despite all the boycott trends and controversies curated around the movie. And seeing the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan fans want him to do Dhoom 4! Also Read - Pathaan: Deepika Padukone becomes box office queen; beats Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt as Shah Rukh Khan film earns Rs 675 crore

Pathaan success effect: Fans wish to see Shah Rukh Khan Dhoom 4

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with updates on Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and more. So, Twitter is buzzing as well right now. And it is because now fans want to see Shah Rukh Khan do Dhoom 4! Yes, you read that right. So, a ugeSRK fan dropped a poll asking other fans would they rather watch Shah Rukh in or Dhoom 4. And since, everyone is wishing to watch SRK in Dhoom 4. The previous Dhoom instalments starred , John Abraham, and in Dhoom, Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3 respectively. Check out the Dhoom 4 with Shah Rukh Khan tweets here: Also Read - Pathaan box office storm: Siddharth Anand hints at a Jim and Kabir crossover in Pathaan 2

We want Dhoom 4 with SRK @yrf — SH Iqbal (@iqbal__sh) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 because Don 2 already dekh liye bohot log — aegon (@Messsiesque) February 2, 2023

Srk in Dhoom 4 confirm — Saif khan (@Saifkha75361265) February 2, 2023

Imagine #SalmanKhan n #ShahRukhKhan? in the same movie together. Rumors f Dhoom 4 doing th round with #AkshayKumar n th villain role. #Boycottgang must be really confused. #boycott_pathan worked 2 its advantage.

After all its #SRK? who beats th villian n real life. pic.twitter.com/USrB6D4zTm — cheikaba h (@CheikabaH) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 > Overrated Don 3.. Don was a mure mass movie..but Don 2 was a mid movie for sure with dull screenplay!

If Farhan manages to create something like Don (first part) I will root for it..

Dhoom is a monster in itself! — Sirajul. (@iamsirajul) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 easily — sh. (@waynegilante) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 anyday. Don 3 has huge hype but not outside social media or in mass centres. — Kunal ? (@TweetsOfKunal) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 — D. (@devvigilante) February 2, 2023

We Srkians are greedy....want both — Sohail. (@iamsohail__1) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 but without directing it — ritesh satapathy?? (@s_ritesh) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 ? — Priyanka ? (@iPriiyanka) February 2, 2023

Dhoom4,just because there is an actual hype for D4 in the masses. — donfut7 (@donfutt7) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 — जवान 2 जून 2023 (@iamjawan_) February 2, 2023

Dhoom 4 anyday! — Jazif (@JazifsRant) February 2, 2023

Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing spy-verse film

Talking about Pathaan's box office, the movie is now the highest-grossing movie from the YRF spy universe created which includes films such as 's and Ek Tha Tiger and Hrithik Roshan starrer . Sitting atop with Rs 667 crores gross WW, Pathaan beat TZH which made Rs 559.86 crores, War made Rs 477 crores and Ek Tha Tiger that did a business of Rs 318.19 crores. Also Read - Pathaan box office collection day 8: Shah Rukh Khan film records Rs 667 crore worldwide; becomes highest grossing film in YRF's spy universe

Well, right now, the buzz about Pathaan 2 is also high. Even Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan are ready for the sequel.