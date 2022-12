The latest buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan will be promoting Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This news has been revealed by one of his fan clubs. We have to see if he is part of the telecast team or is actually present in Qatar for the finals. Deepika Padukone will go there to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. It is a huge honour for any Indian celeb. We have to see if Shah Rukh Khan is also there with her at the stadium. Argentina has sealed a place in the finals with the team beating Croatia in the semi finals. The other finalist is yet to be declared. Also Read - From Don 2 to Pathaan: 7 times Shah Rukh Khan made fans swoon over his rugged and chiselled avatar

It seems Shah Rukh Khan will join the pre-final telecast team. He will be having a chat with Wayne Rooney, Sol Campbell and Gilberto Silva. In the clip he can be seen testing their knowledge. There is a buzz that the promotions of Pathaan will be quite limited. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone plan to stay away from giving interviews. This is reported to be because of the negativity around the actress after the JNU incident.

Pathaan is a lavishly mounted action entertainer made by Siddharth Anand. The film has been shot in some exotic locales and has a formidable cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is also going to have a huge release in India and abroad. Fans are excited as Shah Rukh Khan will make a comeback on screens after four long years. The superstar has reportedly got a whopping package of Rs 100 crores for the movie.