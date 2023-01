Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is in the eye of a storm. Social media is shocked with how members of Bajrang Dal vandalised a cinema hall in Ahmedabad's Karnavati area and tore down posters of the movie. Even international media is reporting the news. Around 30 people of the right wing Hindu group entered the hall and created ruckus. In the past, we saw that Padmaavat did not get released in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It seems CBFC has okayed the revised version of Pathaan. There are some changes but the title remains the same. In the middle of this, Suniel Shetty has come to support Pathaan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Suhana Khan dating Agastya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya and more

Suniel Shetty met the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and said that this Boycott Bollywood hashtag was harming the industry. He said the perception of the industry to be a place of alleged druggists was incorrect. Suniel Shetty said that he was an actor as he had fans from all over the nation. He told Yogi Adityanath to request PM Narendra Modi to look into the Boycott Bollywood hashtag that is trending on social media. He said it is harmful for the industry and affects the economy.

Amitabh Bachchan subtly supported Pathaan when he said that freedom of speech and expression was one of the prime pillars of our democracy. But not many people from the industry have come forward for Pathaan. It seems Ajay Devgn has also said that Pathaan is a good movie and boycott trends won't affect it much.