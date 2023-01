Pathaan posters have been vandalised in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie has been under fire from right wing groups for two main reasons. There are some who are protesting against the name Pathaan while others have issue with the saffron coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone. The Bhagwa bikini has become the main point of contention. Members of Bajrang Dal stormed the Ahmedabad One Mall in the city. They destroyed posters of Pathaan. The mall is located in the Karnavati area. The video which is now viral is getting mixed reactions from people. This is not the first time that Deepika Padukone is seeing such protests for her movie. Also Read - Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Pathaan to Fighter; check out the actress' exciting film slate for 2023 [Watch Video]

Pathaan is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. The movie's advance bookings will start from Sankranthi. The CBFC has told makers to revise the film and its objectionable scenes. The move has been criticized by many people from the industry. Also Read - Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Did you know Pathaan beauty REJECTED these films in her career? [Check List]

#WATCH | | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan's movie '#Pathaan' at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad | reported by news agency ANI ?️: Bajrang Dal Gujarat's Twitter handle pic.twitter.com/TPtcUCxw5Q — NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2023

The video has been shared by NDTV. Netizens have called out people saying this is anything but a peaceful protest. Others wondered how come people found time to indulge in such activities. Some have trolled them saying that this is the outcome of unemployment in the country. Also Read - Deepika Padukone birthday special: Is 2023 the year the Pathaan actress will embrace motherhood; here’s her plan on having kids

Shame — Azad te Azad rahenge (@HellHeavenHere) January 5, 2023

Sale Protest kr rhe hai y Protest ke name pr Gunda Gardi...

Law and order ki L lagi huyi hai...

Berozgaar logo ko dekh lo bhaiyo.... — Damodar (@nyx_7D) January 5, 2023

Next level of andhbhakti and unemployment.

Aur jo ye jb kar rhe h boycott n all

Ye sabse pehle movie dekhne jayenge..

Mall ka nuksan nhi hua ye sab karne se ?#hindustan_dekhega_Pathaan ? #bc #Dalal #AndhBhakt — Aarif Saifi (@Beingsaifi_) January 5, 2023

The two top stars are mum on the matter. Let us see if the makers of Pathaan make cuts to the film or not. This has to be one of the most debatable controversies around films in recent times.