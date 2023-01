Shah Rukh Khan and his fans are over the moon with the success of Pathaan. The movie has been a perfect commercial entertainer for Bollywood after a long time. There are so many takeaways from the film whether it is the mind-boggling action sequences to the fab chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. But the biggest scene stealer has been the appearance of Salman Khan in a 15 minute long cameo. The people could not stop whistling and hooting as Bhaijaan came in as Tiger to save Pathaan. The fight on a train with a stunning mountains backdrop was chef's kiss. Also Read - Pathaan creates records after records at the box office; overwhelmed director Siddharth Anand says, 'scripting history'

Today, in his Ask SRK session, he said that he is also a huge fan of Salman Khan. This is not all. He stated that when it comes to stardom he is the ultimate GOAT in India. Shah Rukh Khan's words will make all fans of Salman Khan go aww...

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

Tiger ka toh main bhi fan hoon bhai….bas unke saath mujhe bhi dil mein rakho bas. #Pathaan https://t.co/KIbqWjwfmZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

The movie has made over Rs 300 crores gross in India. Shah Rukh Khan plays a spy in the movie who comes out of exile to help defeat a former solider turned contract terrorist. John Abraham is stupendous as Jim. Fans feel that he deserves his own spin-off in the Spy Universe of YRF. There is buzz that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will come together in 2024 for an action-packed extravaganza. Salman Khan also two biggies lined up in 2023. There is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Eid 2023 and Tiger 3 in November. Shah Rukh Khan has lined up Jawan and Dunki lined up.