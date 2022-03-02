Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham all set to leave for Spain schedule – Deets Inside

King Khan is back! Ever since has announced the release date of Pathaan fans cannot contain their excitement. The announcement video of Pathaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, , and , and left their fans asking for more. Sharing the announcement video on his Instagram account SRK wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in the cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." Shah Rukh Khan's fans can not hold their excitement to see their KING spread the magic on the screen once again, and now, this latest development of the film will leave fans even more restless. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar REACTS to pregnancy rumours after her wedding with Farhan Akhtar

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to leave for Spain this week along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the last shooting schedule of the film. A report in Dainik Bhaskar suggests that SRK and the entire team of Pathaan will be leaving for Spain despite the current war between Russia and Ukraine. Reportedly the Spain schedule was supposed to start in October last year but it was put on hold due to Omicron threat and 's drug case. A report in DB also states, "Shah Rukh Khan will also shoot some high octane actions sequences in Spain apart from filing songs with Deepika Padukone." The report further adds, " 's will have an interlink to this film as 's character from the film will be repeated." The Spain schedule is probably the last and then the makers will start planning the promotions of the film and this time the promotions will be even bigger as it is a comeback film of SRK. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: No relief to Shah Rukh Khan's son as yet; SIT chief says, 'Highly premature to say...'