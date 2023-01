Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan is constantly in the news. Some fringe groups have said that they won't allow a smooth release in India. It seems the CBFC has made some changes to the movie and now it is ready for release. The biggest point of controversy was the saffron-coloured bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the song, Besharam Rang. Now, the Delhi High Court has issued new directives to the makers of Pathaan. But this is a welcome move for film lovers. As per the law news portal, Bar And Bench, the Delhi HC has asked makers of Pathaan to add "audio descriptions close captioning and subtitles in the Hindi language" before Pathaan is ready for an OTT release. This will make the movie accessible to film lovers who have hearing and visual impairments. Also Read - 'Pathaan is a film Shah Rukh Khan fans will be happy and proud of' - promises director Siddharth Anand

After the makers bring about the changes, they should submit it to the CBFC for re-certification. These changes should be made to the film before it comes out on OTT platforms. As we know, the craze for Pathaan is huge. This is a great move to reach out to a new segment of people. The presiding judge Prathiba M Singh told Yash Raj Films to submit these changes by February 20 and CBFC to take a decision by March 10. But no ruling was passed in this respect about the theatre screening of Pathaan that is happening on January 25, 2023. Amazon Prime Video has bought the OTT rights of the movie. It seems some lawyers, law students and people who are hearing and visually impaired filed a petition. They want movie producers to make changes so that this segment can enjoys films too.

It seems guidelines have been issued to give Hindi subtitles but many producers do not care to provide such facilities. Pathaan has English subtitles so far. Abhishek Malhotra has represented Yash Raj Films and said the changes will be implemented in a reasonable manner as per Court's directive. The judge said that producers need to ensure that everyone can enjoy films in theatres by making available such facilities.