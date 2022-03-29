Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action entertainer to be the 'biggest event film of India' after RRR?

After SS Rajamouli's RRR, everyone is hoping that Bollywood also pulls out an event film of that scale. Now, Pathaan maker Siddharth Anand has said that he plans to make Pathaan a huge experience for every movie buff in the country. Shah Rukh Khan will be back on screen after three long years. The Spain shoot is over now. Siddharth Anand who is the director of the movie said in a statement that it was a huge feat to pull off a shoot with that scale in these times when the COVID-19 scare is still lurking around. The Spain schedule was supposed to happen in November but it got delayed due to a number of reasons including Aryan Khan's arrest. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt call it a wrap; couple seeks blessing of almighty in Varanasi

In his statement, Siddharth Anand said that Pathaan is going to be a visual treat for all fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He said, "We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world." Deepika Padukone's bikini pics from Spain went viral and how. In one of the scenes, she is seen in a yellow monokini and in a black printed one in another. But the biggest surprise has been Shah Rukh Khan. Also Read - RRR: Alia Bhatt deletes posts as she is UNHAPPY with less screen time? Here's what we know

This weekend, social media went crazy as Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his abs for Pathaan. The superstar looked hot AF. In the past, the combination of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have delivered movies like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The final schedule happened in places like Cadiz and Jerez. Pathaan is going to release on January 25, 2023 in languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Also Read - Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen put a break to divorce rumours; enjoy a holiday in Kashmir with daughter Ziana [WATCH VIDEO]