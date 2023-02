Shah Rukh Khan came with Pathaan and conquered the industry all over again. The 4-year break has proven his hard work, dedication and love for films and audiences with Pathaan's success. The movie was released on the 25th of January and has been enjoying massive success across the globe. And Shah Rukh Khan has just been humbled by the response his fans have showered on him and on Pathaan. The superstar took to his social media handle to thank his fans and also shared a very thoughtful quote. Also Read - Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan beats Aamir Khan at his own game; breaks his records of 14 years

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for all the love over Pathaan

Ever since the release date of Pathaan was announced, Entertainment News has been full of updates on the same. Shah Rukh Khan has been conducting very many Ask SRK sessions and has been interacting with his fans online. And now, he thanks expressed his thanks with a sunkissed selfie. He posted a thoughtful note which hints at the struggles he faced before Pathaan tasted success. Shah Rukh quoted, "The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan."

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan’s box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan has turned the tides of Bollywood movies hopefully. The year 2022 was too bad as only a handful of Hindi films actually worked and made business. Shah Rukh's film will surpass KGF 2's lifetime business and become the 2nd highest-grossing movie. Until Tuesday, Pathaan made a business of Rs 430.25 crores in India.

Shah Rukh Khan is ready for Pathaan 2

After the release of Pathaan, when Shah Rukh, and along with the director gathered to celebrate its success with the media, Siddharth expressed his desire to work on Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan is also all game for a sequel and humbly added if , Yash Raj and Sidharth were ready to work with him again, he would be honoured.