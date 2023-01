Shah Rukh Khan fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback film Pathaan but before the release of the film, it has landed in a lot of controversies that might impact the box office numbers. And the latest update by Kamaal R Khan who also belongs to the industry claims that the Pathaan release date has been postponed and the makers will be changing the title of the film to Deepika Padukone's orange bikini which created a huge controversy will also be removed. Well, KRK definitely has no credibility, but this affirmation of the self-proclaimed critic has left SRK fans disheartened and how. Also Read - Pathaan Besharam Rang controversy: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone song COPIED from Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali's number?

It’s confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 3, 2023

Earlier there was news of King Khan taking legal action against KRK for defaming and shaming Deepika Padukone over the bhagwa bikini controversy. This news was also shared by Kamaal on his official Twitter account where he mentioned that Shah Rukh will be taking legal action against him for speaking the truth about their song Besharam Rang which is all about skin showing.

According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong. https://t.co/paR3Ycl5HL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become flop because of 3 reasons.

1) wrong name.

2) same story & action.

3) boycott by public.

If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

KRK even claimed that Pathaan will be a box office failure and mentioned three reasons for the same. The self-proclaimed critic was massively trolled and criticised for this tweet and faced a lot of criticism for speaking utter nonsense by Shah Rukh Khan fans. Talking about Pathaan, there is no official announcement on the delay as such as fans are sure King Khan will come and conquer.