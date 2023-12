Bollywood and the year 2023 will be remembered for Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar became the only Indian actor to deliver two Rs 1,000 crores plus films in a single year. The success not only meant financial fortunes for Shah Rukh Khan but also for YRF. It has been reported that YRF's revenue by March 31, 2023 was a staggering Rs 1,508 crores. The figures have been revealed in The Economic Times. It was reported that revenue of YRF grew up almost 2.5 times as compared to 2021-22. Also Read - Dunki, Pathaan or Jawan; Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS his favourite film, his answer will make you fall for his honesty

In the year 2021-22, The Economic Times said that YRF had revenues of Rs 619 crores. The Registrar of Companies also said that banner's net profit for FY23 increased to 10.3 per cent to Rs 117 crores. The expenses were 2.8 times to Rs 1,375 crores. This is a huge difference from Rs 2019-2020 when it recorded a net profit of Rs 61 crores. However, in 2022, it made profits of Rs 115 crores against income of Rs 614 crores.

Best years for YRF with Pathaan

Akshaye Widhani, chief executive officer of YRF told The Economic Times that 2023 was one of the best years in history for the production house. As per statistics, the five YRF Spy Universe movies made Rs 3,000 crores at the global box office. The banner now plans to focus more on such spy universe films, and movies which are meant for big screens.

YRF and its Spy Universe movies are event films in Bollywood. They have been successes since Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 was a bigger hit. It made above Rs 500 crores at the box office. Even WAR was a huge success. However, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie broke all the box office records. It made Rs 1,050.30 crores at the global box office.

More spy films by YRF

The last release of YRF Spyverse, Tiger3 also did business of above Rs 400 crores. The banner has bankrolled WAR 2 which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Ayan Mukerji has done the first schedule in Italy. There is also the Tiger Vs Pathaan which will have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.